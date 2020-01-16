Xiaomi POCO X2 with 8GB RAM and Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi's Pocophone is doing the rounds of the Internet yet again as a new listing for POCO X2 has been spotted on Geekbench. The successor to one of the most popular phones of 2018 hasn't been announced officially yet, however, the company is meticulously keeping things under wrap.

Just days ago, trademark applications were filed by Xiaomi in China for the POCO F2, indicating a possible announcement. Having said that, the Geekbench listing refers to the successor as the POCO X2, running on Android 10 with 8GB RAM. The name of the motherboard is stated as "phoenixin" which is a codeword we have encountered before.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Last year, codename "phoenix" was revealed to be for the Redmi K30 and taking that into consideration, one could argue that the "phoenixin" codename could be the Indian variant of the Redmi K30.

Xiaomi can possibly go ahead and launch the Redmi K30 as the POCO X2 in India. The Geekbench scores of POCO X2 and Redmi K30 are eerily similar which only gives weight to this arguement.

We don't have a full list of specifications or features about the alleged successor to the POCO F1 yet, however, here's a brief look at the Redmi K30.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 flaunts a glass-metal sandwich design and is 8.8mm thick with a weight of around 208 grams. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1000 pixels) resolution IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 playback.

The Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. This is paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. There's a hybrid SIM card slot which supports microSD cards of upto 256GB.

The phone has a 64MP quad-camera setup which consists of a primary 64MP sensor with an f/1.9, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there are two selfie cameras-- 20MP and 2MP depth sensor, housed within the dual punch-hole screen.

The Redmi K30 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the battery is rated at 4,500mAh with support for 27W fast charging.