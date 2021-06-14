Poco M3 Pro 5G goes on sale today with early bird discount

Poco M3 Pro , the company’s first 5G phone in India will go on sale in India for the first time. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available at a discounted price during today’s sale as an early bird price.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was unveiled in India last week. The key features of the device include a 5G capable chipset from MediaTek Dimensity series, unique design, big battery, and a high refresh rate display.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price and availability

The Poco M3 Pro 5G 4GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 13,4999 and Rs 15,499 during today’s sale. This will also make the Poco M3 Pro, the cheapest 5G phone, undercutting the Realme 8 5G .

The regular price of the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB model respectively.

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco M3 Pro specs and features

The Poco M3 came in a stunning new design with bold Poco branding on the back and eye-popping colour options - power black, cool blue and yellow. In terms of display, the Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is also the first M series phone to feature a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

(Image credit: Poco)

For performance, The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, making it the brand’s first 5G phone with a Dimensity chipset. It is an octa-core processor built on top of a 7nm process with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. The phone is available in two variants ー 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a 48MP (f/1.79) main camera followed by a 2MP (f/2.4) macro and a 2MP( f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP (f/2.0) camera. the device will pack with a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via Type-C. However, a 22.5W adapter will be included in the box.

The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Other features include a 3.5mmm headphone jack, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

