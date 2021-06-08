Poco M3 Pro 5G launched in India: 90Hz display, triple-camera and more

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was unveiled in India today, marking the brand’s foray into the affordable 5G smartphone market with a unique design and competitive specifications.

Poco ended its hiatus from smartphone launches in India with the new Poco M3 Pro. It was unveiled globally in May but the local availability was delayed due to the lockdown. Soon after, the Poco F3 GT will come to India as the company’s first high-end flagship in years.

With the tagline of “Mad speed, killer looks”, here’s what the Poco M3 Pro offers.

Poco M3 Pro specs and features

(Image credit: Poco)

At its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is a first for Poco. It is an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm platform with a max clock speed of 2.2GHz. That is paired with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 6GB of RAM.

Design is another key aspect of the Poco M3 Pro. It offers an interesting dual-tone finish with a matte black section that houses the camera alongside a colourful back panel that shines. Colour options include Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow. The body is also P2i protected for water resistance.

Keeping up with the trend of gaming phones, it has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. With Dynamic Switch, the Poco M3 Pro can vary the display’s refresh rate between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz as per the content to conserve battery. There's also Gorilla Glass protection.

On that topic, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. A 22.5W adapter will be included in the box. For photography, the Poco M3 Pro has a triple-camera array on the back with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter, with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Shooting modes include night mode, slow motion, time-lapse, etc.

Launched in India on June 8, the Poco M3 Pro comes in two configurations. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available on Flipkart starting June 14 at 12 pm. For the first sale, both phones will be available with a Rs 500 discount.