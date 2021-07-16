Poco F3 GT to launch on July 23, right after the OnePlus Nord 2

The Poco F3 GT ’s existence was confirmed a while back, but the company took its own sweet time in revealing when it will come to India. Two months later, we finally know that the Poco F3 GT will launch on July 23.

At that launch date, it will arrive the very next day in India after the OnePlus Nord 2 — which is the Poco F3 GT’s main competitor with similar specifications and around the same price point. There are a couple of other smartphone launches around the same time, targeting Amazon Prime Day availability.

The Poco F3 GT is the brand’s first flagship since the original Poco F1 in 2018. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 30,000 mark , a segment which hasn’t had a lot of competitive options of late. It is also the first gaming smartphone from the Xiaomi group and will be based on the Chinese Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Confirmed specifications of the Poco F3 GT include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with global 5G coverage and a large cooling chamber to keep the thermals in check. It comes with retractable shoulder buttons for gaming and will be available in two colourways, viz. Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

The Poco F3 GT is also slated to be the first smartphone in this segment with a Samsung E4 display, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour depth and more. Similarly, on the audio front, it will have dual stereo speakers with sound by JBL and Dolby Atmos support.

For photography, the Poco F3 GT will have a triple-camera layout with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. In other markets, it supports 67W charging but it’s unclear if that feature will be available on the Indian variants. The battery size is 5,000mAh.