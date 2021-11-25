Playfit launches new Slim, Strength smartwatch in India with SpO2 monitor

An upward trend has been seen in the demand for wearables like smartwatches , fitness bands and earbuds. Brands such as Noise, Boat, and Realme, are actively introducing affordable devices and getting good traction. Considering the surge, homegrown Play has recently rolled out two new smartwatches in the country, namely Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength.

Both the wearables come with a 1.28-inch IPS LCD screen along with specs like blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), fitness tracker, and IP67-rated dust and water protection. Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength are both made in India, and with these two offerings, the brand is eyeing on making an impact on the Indian smartwatch market.

Playfit Slim, Strength pricing and availability

Talking about the pricing, Playfit Slim will be available at a price of Rs 3,999. On the other hand, Playfit Strength will be priced at Rs 4,999 in India. Both the smartwatches will be available in India starting from November 30.

Playfit Slim, Strength specifications

Playfit Slim sports a regular circular design, including an aluminium watch dial. The smartwatch has two different color variants, including blue and black. It claims to go on for seven days on a single charge with a standby time of 15 days.

Meanwhile, Playfit Strength boasts a composite body made up of durable material. The smartwatch can last for five days once completely charged and has a standby time of 15 days. Playfit Strength is available in two colours, including military green and galaxy black.

Some common features in both the smartwatches are multiple sports modes, SpO2 monitor, Bluetooth calling facility, full touch display, sleep monitor, vigilant inactivity alert, heart rate tail and more than 99 watch faces. For charging, both the smartwatches support two-pin magnetic charger. They are compatible with iOS and Android devices.