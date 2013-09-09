The Samsung GALAXY S4 Active – up to the challenge

Designed with the elements in mind, the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active is built for any situation – and capturing great underwater pictures and video is one of the S4 Active's standout features.

Not only does the S4 Active boast a water-resistant and dust-proof body for protection against life's mishaps, these features open up a whole new world of ways to use your phone.

Underwater capture is heaps of fun, so grab your GALAXY S4 Active, head to the pool, and discover a great new way of taking pictures and video.

Crystal clear capture

Taking pictures and recording video underwater could not be easier, and the ease of use is matched by the high quality of the GALAXY S4 Active's camera.

The Samsung GALAXY S4 Active's 8-megapixel rear camera sensor ensures that pictures you capture below the water's surface are every bit as clear and as sharp as those you take above.

And when you're done snapping photos, 1080p video underwater opens up a whole new realm of possibilities, producing razor-sharp detail in both capture and playback on the S4 Active's stunningly vibrant screen.

Aqua Mode is made for the S4 Active's rich display

Aqua Mode on the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active

Swimming underwater isn't the best time to be fiddling around with various options and on-screen functions. Luckily, the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active gets a brand new camera function to deal with that exact problem: Aqua Mode.

As its name suggests, Aqua Mode is designed for when you're using the camera in wet and wild conditions, increasing the clarity of underwater pictures and video to ensure the phone is always performing at its best.

It also lets you set the volume key as a camera shutter button or video record key, meaning that capture is as easy as can be – no hassle required.

The GALAXY S4 Active captures perfect vacation memories

The perfect holiday companion

The Samsung GALAXY S4 Active makes for the perfect family companion, always ready to capture those unforgettable moments.

That first swim in the holiday pool? Your partner's perfect dive? You'll have all those precious moments on record with the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active.

The S4 Active can be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes, which means you won't be against the clock – the S4 Active is more than up to the challenge.

The S4 Active doesn't sacrifice good looks for its added strengths

The S4 Active lifestyle

Whether you're sailing, kayaking or snorkeling, the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active's IP67 rating – which means it's fully dust and waterproof – means you won't have to worry about the elements damaging your phone.

Being able to have your Samsung GALAXY S4 Active in your pocket all the time means you're never on your own, and it's reassuring to know that no matter how wet it gets, your S4 Active is up to the task.

So whether you've just seen some colourful underwater wildlife that needs documenting, or you're about to take on the rapids for the first time, you've got the perfect companion at hand to make sure you can capture the moment.

The S4 Active boasts a bright and vibrant display

Screen dream

Having high-quality playback is just as essential as having high-quality capture. And a bright and vibrant display makes all the difference when doing both tasks.

Thankfully, the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active's 5.0-inch Full HD TFT LCD screen means that you can get an instantly clear idea of how well your pictures and videos have turned out.

It also means that, even when underwater, the enhanced screen always lets you see the whole picture, to make sure you're getting the best shot possible in every situation.

Samsung's answer to the active lifestyle

Sharpening the shot

Awkward lighting is always a pain when taking pictures underwater, but the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active performs to the highest quality no matter how tricky the lighting conditions might be.

It also cuts through the blur that many other cameras can't overcome in underwater conditions, making sure those submerged shots are always enhanced to their utmost clarity.

Ready for action, top to bottom

Designed to look good

The Samsung GALAXY S4 has a beautifully sleek design, and the GALAXY S4 Active continues to impress by maintaining the slim body in a build that is sturdy and secure.

Not only does it look good, but the GALAXY S4 Active manages to be incredibly light in the hand, despite all its great extras.

While sealed for protection during use, the removable back cover also offers the option to change the battery, meaning that you'll never run out of juice just before capturing that perfect shot.

Whatever the weather

Noticed the perfect picture on a rainy summer evening? The Samsung GALAXY S4 Active is built for every weather condition, meaning you'll get great shots whether it's rain or shine without needing to worry that your phone isn't prepared.

Not only does this mean you don't need to worry about getting caught in a downpour midway through a phone call, but also that you'll be able to get that all-important shot when you see it, no matter what the elements throw at you.

Every bit as powerful as the Samsung GALAXY S4

The power and the glory of the S4

Packing in the Samsung GALAXY S4's killer specifications, including the powerful 1.9GHz Quad-Core processor, the GALAXY S4 Active retains the high-level performance to back up its brand new features.

Importantly, this means blisteringly high speeds at all times. Life's best photo opportunities are always fleeting, so having a fast performer on hand when the moment arrives is essential.

What's more, the onboard microSD card slot means you can keep on capturing without worrying about storage limitations.

The Samsung GALAXY S4 Active is the perfect phone companion for any situation. With the ability to take pictures and video underwater, there's no end of ways in which the S4 Active offers an enhanced and freeing phone experience for both casual and intensive users.