Nokia Pureview Windows Phone images leak

Is this how the first 41mp Windows Phone will look?

Leaked presentation slides, purportedly showing a Windows Phone-flavoured Nokia Pureview device, have emerged online.

Nokia first debuted the 41-megapixel technology on the 808 Pureview cameraphone, running the Symbian Belle operating system, at MWC in February.

Soon after, the Finnish company soon confirmed plans to equip future Windows Phone devices with the impressive sensors, although it refused to be drawn on when that might be.

Now the IT168 site has uncovered slides, which display a strangely-shaped, curved 4.3-inch device with a 1.5GHz dual-core processor.

1080p video on board too

Alongside the 41-megapixel camera, which would boast a Carl Zeiss lens, the slides boast of 1080p video recording.

The limited spec sheet also shows Windows Phone is on board, but does not state which version.

The real deal?

Before you get too excited, there's definitely cause for skepticism here.

As you can see, the phone boasts a very different form-factor, looking more like a TV remote than a traditional candybar smartphone.

The screen certainly looks too thin to properly display the Windows Phone operating system effectively, so we'll retain a leery position on this one.

Via: Androsym