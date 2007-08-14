New Bang & Olufsen Samsung mobile lined up?

An image of what is rumoured to be the new Bang & Olufsen-Samsung Serenata?

Bang & Olufsen and Samsung's latest mobile phone collaboration is set to be an ultra-stylish touchscreen 4GB-packed music player phone, according to reports on the web.

The Samsung SGH-F310 - also known as the Serenata - is reportedly being lined up to follow the Serene, Bang & Olufsen and Samsung's first joint effort at a mobile phone, launched in late 2005.

According to information leaked by a Russian online retailer, Mobitronix, the spec of the Bang & Olufsen Serenata (Samsung F310) includes 3G with HSDPA high speed data, and a 240x240 pixel 262k-colour touchscreen. Multi-format music and video players are onboard too. Dimensions are reportedly 109.5(h) x 63(w) x 19.7(d)mm.

We have so far been unable to confirm whether details of the Bang & Olufsen-Samsung Serenata mobile phone collaboration are accurate. We'll keep you posted...