Moto planning 'unique form factor' Android phone

The announcements at CES are continuing apace, and now it's the turn of the mobile world, with a new Android phone from Motorola being announced.

There's not a lot of information on the device from Moto, with AT&T spilling the beans at its press conference, beyond 'A Motorola smartphone, powered by MOTOBLUR, with a unique form factor'.

Some sites have theorised that it's the reverse hinged Backflip device, which would be very cool indeed, with a flip down horizontal keyboard and hidden trackpad.

Re-birth ahoy

But even if it's not, it's still a sign that Motorola's renaissance is continuing at a fast pace, as this would be the third Android phone from the firm in less than six months.

While it's only been announced for the US, Cliq and Droid were both offered in that region first before hopping over to the UK under the guises of Dext and Milestone respectively, so we'd expect more on this on the UK side of things soon.

The AT&T announcement also spoke of three more devices from HTC too, also running the Android platform, so we'd expect to see both these and the Moto device popping their mobile heads above the parapet at Mobile World Congress 2010.

Via Engadget