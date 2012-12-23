Huawei 6.1-inch 1080p Ascend Mate shown off before CES launch

It's a little over two weeks until the world gets to know the massive Huawei Ascend Mate smartphone, but one company exec has already given fans a sneak peak.

The company confirmed it would be launching the 6.1-inch, full HD 1080 Ascend Mate earlier this month, with an eye on taking down the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Note II.

Now it has appeared in the flesh, courtesy of Richard Yu, Hauwei's chairman of devices, who couldn't wait to show off the behemoth at a company store in Guangzhou, China.

You can get a glimpse of the device in the video below.

Plenty of power

The Ascend Mate is also rumoured to boast plenty of power to complement that full HD, big-screen goodness, with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

It's also thought to measure up at 9.9mm thin.

We'll be at CES 2013 in Las Vegas for the official unveiling of this 6.1-inch titan, so stay tuned for our hands on (and we mean hands, not hand!) first impressions.

Via Engadget