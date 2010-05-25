High-spec Motorola Milestone 2 found in gym

Motorola is clearly making sure it makes the right moves on its comeback trail as its decided to copy Apple and 'lose' its next high end mobile phone.

The Motorola Milestone 2 - codenamed as the Droid Shadow in the US - has been found in a US gym, which is a little more careless than it slipping out your pocket after a drunken session in a San Jose bar.

The Motorola Milestone might not have been overly popular in the UK given it wasn't offered directly by any networks, but in its US guise as the Motorola Droid it's been a much bigger hit.

And the upgrade looks a lot better too, as it's packing an 8MP camera with 720p HD video recording, an HDMI slot and 16GB of internal storage, with a whopping 4.3-inch screen.

Checking out

We first saw information on the Motorola Shadow going through the Wi-Fi Alliance earlier this month, and the specs all check out nicely.

Sadly Motorola cottoned on and managed to lock the phone remotely, so it couldn't be subjected to all manner of testing first, but thankfully photos have at least made their way into the ether.

Gizmodo has previously stated that the phone will be coming in June or July (we're favouring the latter month) in the US, so a UK release date might be slightly after that - but with Android 2.2 to sweeten the deal.

