Beam us up, Sammy! New Galaxy Beam projector phone spied in China

Samsung look set to take another stab at projector phones

A new version of Samsung's Galaxy Beam projector phone looks to be on the horizon, after purported images and specs emerged this weekend.

The model SM-G3858 has shown up on the Chinese government database Tenaa, with images clearly showing a the presence of a projector built into the rear of the handset with the lens poking out from the top.

There also appears to be an extra button on the side of the device which may be used to activate the pico projector.

The listing also brings some detailed specs, with a 4.6-inch 800 x 400 display, Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, a quad-core 1.2GHz processor 1GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage, presumably for all of those pictures and videos users will be projecting onto the nearest white surface.

Second time lucky?

The first Samsung Galaxy Beam was released in 2012, but failed to be a hit with consumers, as folks flocked to the Galaxy S3 phone instead.

"If you're looking for something niche and different to show off, the projector does the trick, but the specs just aren't up to scratch otherwise for a phone of this cost," our reviewer, who awarded the phone 3 stars, surmised.

Can Samsung succeed this time around? Will the phone even make it out of the far east? Let us know your thoughts below.

Via Engadget