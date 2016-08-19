Android Nougat release date rumored for early next week

Update: Nougat is available now. Download away!

Android Nougat, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, is rumored to be launching on Monday, August 22.

Canadian cellular provider Telus posted a chart that shows the timeline for various over-the-air (OTA) updates headed to Android devices. Amongst the security updates and bug fixes, it plainly lists that the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will be receiving the OS update in just a few days.

Google's targeted release date for the OS was "late summer" and as that's where we're at in mid-to-late August, the likelihood that this rumor turns into truth is high.

If you're a part of the Android Beta Program, you've probably been enjoying the fifth public beta of Nougat on your device. But even if you are still on Android Marshmallow, updating to the final release code should be as simple as checking for system updates.

Of course, like all major operating system upgrades, Nougat is coming to Nexus products first. If you have the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Google Pixel C, Nexus Player or Nexus 6, you're in the clear. As for phone manufacturers, like Samsung (and it's spanking new Samsung Galaxy Note 7,) HTC, and LG, you'll have to wait.

How long? Let's just hope it doesn't take as long to drip down as Marshmallow did.

Via ZDNet