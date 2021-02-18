Philips launches two new soundbars with wireless subwoofers in India

TPV the brand licensee of Philips has introduced a couple of new soundbars - TAB7305 and TAB5305 in India. Focused on offering immersive cinematic audio experience, these soundbars come equipped with wireless connectivity with the sub-woofer that helps in reducing cable clutter from drawing-room.

Both these soundbars come with 2.1 channel setup and support for HDMI ARC connectivity. The premium TAB7305 offers 300W audio output and comes with Dolby Digital Plus while the TAB5305 offers 70W audio output.

Philips TAB7305 and TAB5305 soundbar pricing and availability

In terms of pricing, the Philips TAB5305 is available in India at a price of Rs. 14,990 while the price of TAB7305 has been set at Rs. 21,990. The soundbars are available to purchase on Amazon and other retail stores within the country.

Philips TAB7305 and TAB5305 features and specifications

The Philips TAB7305 is a 2.1 soundbar that comes with a plethora of connectivity options including HDMI ARC, Optical input, 3.5mm input, and Bluetooth 4.2. The soundbar boasts an output of 300W which includes 160W from the soundbar and 140W from the subwoofer. It supports Dolby Digital, LPCM 2ch, Dolby Digital plus.2 and comes with wireless remote control.

The Philips TAB 5305, on the other hand, offers a sound output of 70W wherein the soundbar is capable of producing 30W output and the subwoofer can produce 40W output. Like the TAB 5305, this as well comes with a wireless subwoofer and remote control. In terms of connectivity, it comes with various options like HDMI ARC, Optical input, 3.5mm input, and Bluetooth 4.2.

