Toshiba launches world's first 128GB SSD laptop

Toshiba has added a number of new models to its Portége range of laptops and tablet PCs, including the super-lightweight R500-12S notebook that Toshiba claims is world’s first laptop to come with fitted with a 128GB SSD memory.

The R500-12S builds on the strengths of the 64GB SSD-equipped RS500-126 that was launched at the end of 2007. Powered by a U7700 ultra-low voltage Intel Core 2 Duo processor it’ll also feature 2GB of DDR2 RAM and will ship with Windows Vista Business edition.

Toshiba has also announced three new additions to its M700 range of tablet PCs: the entry-level M700-13A, the mid-range M700-139 and the 3G HSDPA-capable M700-3G13B.

All three are powered by the new 45nm ‘Penryn’ Intel Core 2 Duo processor and feature 12-inch digitised touch screens with WXGA display and an Intel GMA graphics card.

All new models also feature a DVD SuperMulti drive and can be ordered with either Windows Vista Business or XP.

All models are due to arrive in the UK before June. Prices are £1,880 for the Portége R500-12S, £1,175 for the M700-13A, £1,350 for the M700-139 and £1,290 for the M700-3G13B.