Outfit7 announces virtual pet game with Talking Tom and Friends

Outfit7, the Slovenian video games developer known for the Talking Tom app and games, has added a new virtual pet simulation title around their popular 'My Talking Tom Friends' theme. The new game would be available for global downloads across platforms from June 12.

The new game takes a sandbox approach that allows users to play in any fashion that they feel like. Additionally, it would be for the first time since Outfit7 launched in 2009, that users would have the fun of playing with all Talking Tom characters at the same time.

“From the beginning, we knew we were working on something special – something that hadn’t ever been done before. We set out with the vision to take the whole genre to the next level,” said Barbara Erman, Senior Game Designer at Outfit7 and part of the team behind My Talking Tom Friends, said in a prepared statement.

Outfit7 had celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and had announced that they had also hit ten billion downloads of their mobile games. The company has also consistently ranked amongst the top-10 mobile gaming publishers in the world. Outfit7's best known flagship franchise is Talking Tom and Friends which received a huge fan following when it launched in 2010.

(Image credit: Outfit7)

In the years since, Outfit7 has expanded its portfolio to include a suite of award-winning games, a 3D CGI animated series, video content and a licensing program. At current count, their games have been downloaded over 12 billion times with more than 380 million users listed to play the games each month.

No wonder Barbara Erman is earnest in her praise for the latest release. She says the company was looking to give users a fan moment of being able to share amazing experiences with them. "The line between you and them disappears as you get drawn into their bright, vivid world of games, fun and friendship," she says.

You could pre-register for the mobile game right here.