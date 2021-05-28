OPPO Watch’s successor may come with Qualcomm’s flagship wearable chipset

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo came up with its first smartwatch running on Wear OS last year in the regions outside China. While the watch did perform decent enough in numbers, reports suggest that the company is already working on its successor.

According to a report by XDA-Developers based on a tipster’s tip , unlike the Oppo Watch that rocked a Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, the second generation watch reportedly called Oppo Watch 2 is expected to come with the latest and more powerful Wear OS 4100 SoC.

Since the Wear OS-powered smartwatches are going through a renaissance of sorts with Google’s acquisition of Fitbit and collaboration with Samsung, not many smartwatches currently available in the market are equipped with this new chipset. However, if this report is correct, Oppo Watch 2 could join Ticwatch 3 Pro as the second watch sporting the Wear 400 chipset.

Like its predecessor, the Oppo Watch two may also come in multiple variants based on the location. While the global version could run on Wear OS, the one that will retail in China could sport a dual operating system. It may come with ColorOS for watch based on a customized fork of Android 8.1.0 Oreo along with RTOS offering a dual-boot option.

Aside, the report suggests that the watch may come in 7 different variants and 2 dial sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The larger 46mm may have 3 colour options - Dusty Gray, Mine Shaft and Steel Blue. While the smaller 42mm may have 4 colour options - Mine Shaft, Gold Sand, Water Leaf and Matisse.

The tipster has also revealed that the upcoming smartwatch from Oppo may also get a bump in internal storage. It may come with 16GB onboard storage compared to 8GB present on the first-gen. watch. Other key features that could be present in this watch could include - new watch faces, a stress detection function, and a new OPPO Relax app.

For connectivity, this Oppo Watch 2 may come with e-SIM support offering LTE connectivity and in terms of design, it may sport the similar square-shaped dial that we saw in the first-generation watch. Incidentally, Oppo seems to be working on another watch at the same time. A report suggested that Oppo had registered “Oppo Watch Free” as a trademark, though no details are available for this product yet.

