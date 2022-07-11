Oppo Reno 8 series confirmed to ship with Dimensity chipsets

Audio player loading…

Oppo is ready to bring the mid-year upgrade to its flagship smartphones. The Reno 8 series – including the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro – will be unveiled on July 18 in the country. According to the company, both the upcoming devices will come with significant upgrades in terms of processing power and camera capabilities.

The smartphone maker has announced that the Reno 8 Pro will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max while the Reno 8 will have a Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood.

This also means that both the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 will offer a substantial performance boost over the predecessor – Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7, respectively. The Reno 7 Pro, to recall, came equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and was released around six months back in India.

Both the phones have a strong focus on design and camera performance. While the Reno 8 offers flagship-grade camera performance, the Reno 8 Pro will be the first phone in India with Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU chipset. This chipset will help users in capturing detailed images even in low light conditions. The company even boasts that users will be able to shoot night videos in 4K Ultra HDR quality.

(Image credit: Oppo )

In case you’re not aware, this is the same imaging chipset that has been used in Oppo’s flagship phone Find X5. Though there could be a difference in the camera performance as the imaging sensor only can send the details to the phone’s CPU to process them further, hence a lot also depends on the capabilities of the primary CPU present on the phone.

Other key specifications for the Reno 8 series

Both the phones in the Reno 8 lineup will be design-centric and while the Reno 8 will come with a back panel that can produce different hues depending on the angle of light falling onto it, the Reno 8 Pro will come with a toughened corning gorilla glass at the back.

This rear panel has been moulded in a way that it doesn’t have any sharp edges and offers a smooth finish even around the camera bump.

Apart from this, the phone will come with a 4,500 mAh battery pack and 80W fast charging support. The Reno 8 Pro will retain the camera sensors used in the Reno 7 Pro which means that it will ship with a 50MP main camera on the back accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP sensor, along with a 32MP front camera sensor.

Oppo Reno 8 series pricing in India (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to be priced premium and will take on the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A73 and Xiaomi 11T Pro among others. According to the reports, the phone might retail for around Rs. 43,999 in the country.

The Oppo Reno 8, in comparison, could be slightly cheaper and is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 and will have devices like Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, OnePlus Nord 2T etc. to compete with.