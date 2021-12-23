Oppo K9x specifications, design, color variants surfaced online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Oppo has recently launched the Find N 5G foldable smartphone in its home country China. The smartphone competes with other foldable smartphones in the industry, including Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, Moto Razr, etc. Now, the latest rumors have suggested that the company is all set to introduce a mid-range smartphone, Oppo K9x, in the global market.

With the Oppo K9x, Oppo is going to refresh its K9 series. In a report published by 91mobiles, it has been revealed that the smartphone could get a dual-tone design on the back panel similar to the Poco M3. In addition to that, it may get 5G network connectivity support and 33W fast charging.

The smartphone comes with flat edges and narrow bezels along with a punch-hole cut out for a selfie snapper. The SIM tray and the volume rockers are placed on the left side of the device. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The leaks say the smartphone could be shipped in two different colors, including Black and Blue.

Oppo K9x rumored specifications

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Oppo K9x will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The device could also get a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. The smartphone will most probably house a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and will run on the Android 11 operating system.

The device may get a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and the high-end variant of the device may pack 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is also being said that the smartphone's storage will be further expandable via a microSD card.

When it comes to optics, Oppo tries to deliver better than what the users are expecting already. In the case of Oppo K9x, we can see the same thing as it may sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary snapper, 2MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. The device will include a 5000mAh battery that might support 33W fast charging.