Oppo K9X could launch with 120Hz display and Dimensity 900 SoC

Oppo is reportedly preparing to expand its K9 series with a new entrant dubbed the K9X. This could well be the same device that recently showed up on China’s TENAA certification website with the model number PGCM10.

The listing has already revealed a few key details of the device, including design and specifications. Speaking of the design, the purported Oppo K9X looks similar to the Realme Q3, though the two phones are entirely different under the shell.

(Image credit: TENAA)

As it’s evident from the images included on the TENAA listing, the phone is carrying a large module on the back so to house triple cameras and dual-LED flash as well. It features a hole punch on the top-left corner of the display for the selfie camera. The “09-K” labeling on the rear panel also confirms the device indeed belongs to the K9 series.

Oppo K9X specifications (expected)

Interestingly, the listing mentions the configurations of these cameras and a lot more about the device. As per the listing, the Oppo K9X could feature a 64MP primary sensor, followed by two 2MP snappers.

On the front, it could carry a 16MP selfie shooter and run Android 11. It will come in three (4GB/6GB/8GB) RAM and two storage (128GB/256GB) options.

The certification also indicates that the device features a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus LCD display and packs a 5,000mAH battery capacity with 33W charging.

TENAA was able to let a few details out but kept other aspects well under the veil. Now, some leaksters in China claim to have obtained the remaining details, including the price and availability.

According to them, the Oppo K9X may feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will get MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Furthermore, the front camera will be a Sony IMX471, while the primary snapper on the rear will have an Omnivision OM64B sensor. Oppo may bring the 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging for the 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo K9x price and availability

The new phone is said to arrive for sale on December 12 with three memory variations. These include 6/128GB for 1,499 yuan (~Rs. 17,500), 8/128GB one for 1,699 yuan (Rs. 19,800) and the 8/256GB could cost 1,899 yuan (~Rs. 22,140)

