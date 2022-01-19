Oppo Find X5 base variant likely to get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset

Audio player loading…

The Oppo Find X5 flagship series comprises three smartphone models and the base variant might sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood. We already know that the Pro variant of the series is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as befits the premium contours of the handset.

The information comes from the usually reliable leaker Digital Chat Station shared the detailed specifications of the devices which suggested the Dimensity 9000 SoC on the base model. This doesn't necessarily mean a downgrade, given that early test indicates a faster CPU compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

In fact, compared to the Oppo Find X3 that launched early in 2021 with Snapdragon 870 chipset, its upcoming successor is getting one that comes out of the more recent 4nm process platform.

Oppo Find X5 series - specifications (expected), design

Based on another leak, we know that the Oppo Find X5 series comprises not one but three handsets - the Oppo Find X5, the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 that could just end up being the rebranded Oppo Reno 7 for the European markets.

A report from GSMArena claims both the premium Oppo Find X5 models would support 80W fast charging, and not the 125W capabilities that we had heard rumors around. While the Pro version is confirmed to get a 5,000mAh battery, the base variant too might borrow the same power pack. In comparison, both the Find X3 handsets had 4,500mAh batteries with 65W fast-charging support.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro sounds a lot like a OnePlus 10 Pro on paper, and the latest leak of real-life photos of the phone suggest it'll also adopt that phone's camera branding too. OnePlus phones have sported Hassleblad branding since the OnePlus 9 in 2021, and this would mark the first time that the company's sister brand would also include the markings.

The Find X5 is said to host a couple of 50MP cameras on the rear including a 13MP one though it is not yet clear whether both the handsets would have similar sensors. As per reports, the devices could arrive after the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 1 this year.