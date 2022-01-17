Oppo Reno 7 may be rebranded as Oppo Find X5 Lite in the European market

Audio player loading…

Oppo is allegedly preparing to roll out Oppo Reno 7 5G as Oppo Find X5 Lite in the European market. As per the report published by GSMArena, the Reno 7 branding was spotted on an EU certification website. It had another moniker, Oppo Find X5 Lite, mentioned simultaneously.

This indicates that the international moniker for Oppo Reno 7 5G will be Find X5 Lite. Previous reports suggested that the Oppo Find X5 series could get three phones, and it seems like two of them will be the rebranded Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

However, the information regarding the rebranding of Oppo Reno 7 is still skeptical. Moreover, a wild rumor suggests that the design of Oppo Find X5 and X5 Pro will be different from that of Find X5 Lite, which seems quite convenient considering the rebranding angle.

It has already been in the rumors for a long time that Oppo is skipping the Oppo Find X4 and avoiding using 4 in their smartphone series' due to some Chinese superstition. To recall, the Oppo Reno 7 series made its debut in China in December 2021, and the series is soon going to reach the Indian shores.

Oppo Find X5 Lite rumored specifications

As the Oppo Reno 7 5G has already been rolled out in China, we can get an idea of what features and specifications Oppo Find X5 Lite can offer. The smartphone could pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device may house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and will operate on ColorOS 12 based on the Android 11 operating system. Expectations are that the device will have two RAM variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, we can see a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone may flaunt a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It might draw power from a 4,500 mAh battery with up to 60W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram