Oppo Find X3 Pro may just look like a poor man's iPhone 12 Pro

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is all set to land in March and will be one of the most feature-packed and powerful phones of 2021. We already have almost all the specs of the device ahead of the launch, but now the phone has passed through TENAA which gives us a glimpse at how the phone looks like.

Spoiler alert - it looks pretty weird.

A cursory look itself suggests that the rear camera module is inspired by the new iPhone 12 Pro. The phone is spotted in what looks like a Blue variant. On the back, there is a square camera module that houses three big sensors and a small one along with a dual-LED flash as well as a microphone. The design looks pretty odd, at this point in time.

OPPO Find X3 visits TENAA. The leaked renders were indeed legit.#OPPO #oppofindx3 pic.twitter.com/58OhUzVaZLFebruary 19, 2021

For context, its predecessor Find X2 Pro has a triple camera setup with LED flash. It looks like Oppo is ramping up the camera setup with the new iPhone 12 series inspired design. It looks pretty weird and unattractive at the moment. But, hopefully, the final product will be better in real life, as that is what matters the most. While we have also seen iPhone 12 inspired camera modules from other OEMs, this is one of the strongest copies we’ve come across till date – pretty much a horizontally inverted iPhone camera module.

As for the design the phone is said to have a glossy or matte-frosted glass finish on the back. The phone was also spotted on the Geekbench listing which has revealed more specs of the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Oppo Find X3 Pro specs

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Find X3 Pro with model number “PEEM00” will feature 12GB of RAM and the new top of the line Snapdragon 888 processor. Apparently, the device will run on Android 11 out of the box. While this is all the Geekbench benchmark reveals, the Find X3 Pro was previously spotted on FCC, revealing some more specifications.

The Oppo Find X3 will have a 6.7-inch curved screen with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution and it is also said to bring adaptive dynamic frame rate which allows the phone to operate between 10Hz to 120Hz. It will also bring 10-bit colour support. As for the battery, the Oppo Find X3 is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the device is said to feature a quad-lens camera, with two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors - one for primary and one for ultra-wide. This will be followed by 13MP telephoto and 3MP macro lenses.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!