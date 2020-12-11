Oppo F17 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India

Oppo F17 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India. The device was launched back in September in India for Rs 22,990. Now, the Oppo F17 Pro costs Rs 1,500 less compared to the launch price.

The Oppo F17 Pro is now listed for Rs 21,490 on Amazon and Flipkart. This is also the first price cut of the for the device since it was launched in September. The Oppo F17 Pro is available in Metallic White, Matte Black, and Magic Blue colour options. There is also a special Diwali edition which is still priced at Rs 23,990.

Oppo F17 Pro Check out Oppo F17 Pro on Amazon | Flipkart Rs 21,490

Previously, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the Oppo F17, the Oppo A15, and the Oppo A12 also received price cut in India.

Oppo F17 Specs

The Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,400 × 1,080 pixels. It is a 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90.7% screen-to-body ratio with a peak brightness of 800 nites. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for extra protection.

However, Oppo F17 Pro misses out on the high refresh rate and you’ll have to settle for a 60Hz panel here. The key highlight of the device is its weight and thickness. The F17 Pro is just thick at 7.48mm and weighs just 164 grams. The build is plastic and the company has used 400mm nano-coating to give it a better look, feel, and grip.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset with an anti lagging solution which makes the device 22% faster than Oppo F15. The Oppo F17 Pro is available in only one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

On to the optics, the Oppo F17 Pro houses a total of six AI portrait cameras. There is a quad-camera stack. There is a primary 48MP ½-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and 8MP ultra-wide shooter followed by two 2MP mono sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed in a dual punch-hole cutout, which Oppo claims to be the world’s smallest cutout. You get a bunch of shooting modes such as AI PortraitColor, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Portrait, Dual Lens Bokeh, AI Super Clear Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery with Vooc 4.0 Flash Charge 30W. The device can be filled from 0 to 100% in just 53 minutes.