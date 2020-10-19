Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition giftbox now available at Rs 23,990

The Oppo F17 Pro made its global debut in India in early September and went on sale soon after. If you’re looking to pick one up, Oppo has a special offer to mark the festive season.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition giftbox includes a limited edition Matte Gold colourway of the device which has a combination of gold, green and blue colours, an Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W output and a customized glittery back cover. The combo is now available for pre-order at the same price of Rs 23,990 on Amazon.in. It is likely to be a limited run for the festive season, so act fast in case you're interested.

Oppo F17 Pro specs and features

Because happiness and kindness are best enjoyed when shared! This Diwali, share smiles all around and #BeTheLight to spread the light! ✨#OPPOF17ProKnow More: https://t.co/ArzEWniYFS pic.twitter.com/pqoggIop8FOctober 17, 2020

Launched in India on September 2, the Oppo F17 Pro is one of the sleekest smartphones currently available at just 7.48mm. It achieves a weight of 164 grams, thanks to a plastic back that is available in other colours such as Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

On the front is a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch and drop protection. On the top-left is a dual selfie camera within a punch-hole notch. This consists of a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the rear is a quad-camera array with a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, followed by a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP retro camera.

The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be further expanded via micro SD. It runs on Android 10 with Color OS 7.2 on top. There’s a 4,000mAh battery within with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging over USB Type-C.