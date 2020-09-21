Oppo F17 goes on sale in India today: price, availability, and specs

The Oppo F17 will go on sale for the first time in India. The device was launched earlier this month along with the Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo Enco W51 TWS. The Oppo F17 is the sleekest phone of the season with just 7.45mm thick and weighing in at just 163 grams.

The Oppo F17 is now available on Amazon and Flipkart. The device is available in two configurations - 6+128GB and 8+128GB. On Amazon, you can avail Rs 1,500 Amazon Pay cashback and on Flipkart, you can get 10% off on SBI Credit Card, up to Rs 1250 or you can avail Rs 1,500 off with Bank of Baroda Credit Card. Also, there is no cost EMI option available with select banks.

Check out Oppo F17 on Amazon| Flipkart 6GB + 128GB - Rs 17,990 8GB + 128GB - Rs 19,990View Deal

Oppo F17 specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

The key highlight of the device is the weight. The vanilla Oppo F17 is slimmer than the Pro version at just 7.45mm and lighter by a gram weighing in at 163 grams. The F17 is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz. It comes in two configurations - 6+128GB and 8+128GB. The device runs on Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10.

With Oppo F17, you are looking at a 6.44-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch which houses the selfie camera. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there is a quad camera stack with a 16MP primary shooter with f/2.2, and 8MP wide-angle camera followed by two mono sensors which complete the quad-camera setup. On the front, you get a 16MP shooter. The device is packed with a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast charging support over USB Type-C port. The Oppo F17 comes in three colour options - Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange - with a leather-like finish.