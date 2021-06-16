Oppo F series celebrates 10 million units with discounts and new colours

Oppo F series is one of the most popular lineups from the brand in India. The company has managed to sell over 10 million F series devices in India. To celebrate this milestone, the company has announced two new colour variants in the Oppo F19 series.

The Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro will be now available in Space Silver and Fantastic purple colour options in addition to the existing colour options. Additionally, the company has also announced a few offers on the purchase of the Oppo F19 series.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo F19 series offers:

Starting June 16, buyers who purchase Oppo F19 will get a Rs 1,000 discount and also free double protection warranty of any Oppo F19 series device. Additionally, you also get Oppo Band Style for Rs 2,499 and the Oppo Enco W51 for Rs 3,999.

Further, you also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback on Oppo F19 series with HDFC Bank cards, 11% instant cashback on Paytm and No Cost EMI for up to 6 months. These offers are valid on Oppo e-store. The last day to avail of the offer is June 30.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo F19 specs

The vanilla Oppo F19 is powered by Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is 7.95mm thick and weighs 175 grams. It packs in a 5,000mSAh battery backed by a 33W Flash charge which can offer up to 5.5 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charge. On the front, there is a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate (gaming mode).

The Oppo F19 sports a triple rear camera with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera on the front. Out of the box, the device boots ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

