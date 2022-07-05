OnePlus expands its Y1S Pro affordable 4K smart TV lineup

Audio player loading…

OnePlus has expanded its Y1S Pro lineup of 4K smart TVs for the Indian market. The company today added the 50-inch model to the OnePlus Y1S Pro. The smart TV is available for a price of Rs 32,999 and will retail on OnePlus’ online store as well as on Amazon.

The OnePlus Y1S Pro smart TV is one of the company’s affordable options that offer a 4K UltraHD display. Previously the company launched the 43-inch model of the smart TV, so there are no changes in the features offered. The OnePlus Y1S Pro comes with a 10-bit colour panel that supports HDR10+. The smart TV comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage. You can install your favourite OTT apps seamlessly through the Google Play Store.

The smart TV runs on Android TV 10 and comes with OxygenOS Play as well. However, the good part is that you can still use the stock Android TV interface. The OnePlus Y1S Pro supports Google Assistant and has Chromecast built-in.

The OnePlus Y1S Pro gets a 24W stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, RJ45 port and a USB 2.0 port.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 4K smart TV pricing and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Y1S Pro will retail for a price of Rs 32,999 on OnePlus’ online and offline stores as well as on Amazon (opens in new tab). The first sale starts on July 7.

As part of the launch, the company is offering a Rs 3,000 instant discount for Axis Bank customers. You also get a complimentary 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime which are applicable across all sales channels.

Still a good 4K offering from the lineup

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Y1S Pro lineup of televisions are an interesting 4K smart TV. Consumers get more choice between the larger displays and are not losing out on any features. The base model with the 43-inch display can be purchased for the same price as a mid-range smartphone.

OnePlus has done well in other categories apart from the smartphones. The company first entered the smart TV market with its Q1 series. And it remains the most premium option in the lineup. Since the company has found success in the budget segment, we may see the company bring more options on the table.