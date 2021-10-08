OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 13 in China

After a series of leaks and rumours, OnePlus has officially confirmed the OnePlus 9RT launch date. The next flagship phone from the company, the OnePlus 9RT will make its debut in China on October 13.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus had teased the launch of a new device in the T series yesterday on Weibo. Today, the OnePlus account on Weibo has confirmed the launch of the new device. Along with the launch of the OnePlus 9RT, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will also make its debut on the same day.

The OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 launch event will start at 7:30 pm in China which is 5 pm IST on October 13. Soon after the China launch, we can also expect the device to launch in India as this is the successor to the OnePlus 9R which was launched as an India exclusive device along with the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9RT specs

(Image credit: OnePlus/Weibo)

The OnePlus 9RT will come with a 50MP main camera, as you can see from the image above. The device is said to sport the same Sony IMX766 which is also present on the OnePlus Nord 2. Other upgrades will come in the form of chipset as the device is tipped to sport the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Further, the OnePlus 9RT is also likely to feature the same 65W fast charging as we’ve seen on the OnePlus 9 series and also on the Nord 2. The battery capacity will be 4,500mAh. Along with the 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP camera are also expected. For selfies, the phone is said to come with a 16MP shooter.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 9RT is said to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will come in three colour options 一 Black, Blue, and Silver, according to Digital Chat Station .

In terms of pricing, the Weio tipster also revealed that the phone will be priced between CNY 2,000(~Rs 23,300) to CNY 3,000(Rs 35,000).

