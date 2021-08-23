OnePlus 9RT may be real, suggests a specs leak

The most recent rumors about the OnePlus 9T had suggested that the smartphone may not be in the works. And that the company may be in favour of creating a smartphone that would be cheaper.

This led to the rumors of the company introducing a new OnePlus 9R smartphone which would be the replacement. But it seems even that rumors were not really accurate and we might be in for a smartphone which is called OnePlus 9RT. A tipster has even revealed what the specs of this upcoming device might be like in a tweet.

OnePlus 9RT Alleged Specs 6.55" FHD+ 120Hz E3 sAMOLEDSD 87050(OIS)+16+2MP16MP4500mAh65WOxygenOS 12In-display F-SLPDDR4X,UFS 3.1, NFCDual SpeakerDolbyX-axis MotorG-Glass 5(Screen)+AG FrostedG-Glass Back cover,6 Series Aluminium Alloy middle frame8+128/256, 12+256GB pic.twitter.com/DGtVXSijmgAugust 22, 2021 See more

OnePlus 9RT: Leaked details

According to the leak, the OnePlus 9RT is a smartphone that will possibly be made available in three storage variants which include the 8GB RAM with either 128GB storage or 256GB storage along with a 12GB RAM variant along with a 256GB storage variant.

This smartphone will apparently come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ resolution 120Hz E3 sAMOLED display. On top of that is expected to come with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and the back panel is set to be made from AG Frosted Gorilla Glass. The frame will be made from 6 Series Aluminium alloy.

On the inside, it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 flash internal memory. This will be accompanied by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 super flash charge. It will have dual speakers with Dolby panoramic sound, X-axis linear motor, and a full-featured NFC.

On the camera front, the leak claims that the OnePlus 9RT will to come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS along with a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary sensor and a 2MP black and white sensor. While on the front it will come with a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and feature Oxygen OS 12. The China pricing of the smartphone is expected to be RMB 2,999 (approx Rs 34,300) for the 8GB+128GB variant, RMB 3,299 (approx Rs 37,700) for 8GB+256GB variant, and RMB 3,599 (approx Rs 41,160) for 12GB+256GB variant.