OnePlus 9RT goes on sale in India - prices and availability

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 9RT, which went official in India last week, is on sale across the country now. The handset comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, a large screen, a 50MP main camera and a tidy 4,500mAh battery.

The handset was initially launched in China late last year and is a successor to the affordable flagship phone OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9RT brings a slew of upgrades, most being the inclusion of the Snapdragon 888 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 870 that was present on previous generation smartphones.

Unlike the flagship phones from OnePlus, the OnePlus 9RT doesn’t have Hasselblad tuned camera setup. However, the company is confident that the handset can offer an immersive gaming experience and comes equipped with advanced 4D haptic feedback, VC liquid cooling system to keep the thermals under control and a 600 Hz touch response rate.

OnePlus 9RT - price, availability and discount options

The OnePlus 9RT comes in two variants, one carrying the 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage and the other with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The first one is priced at Rs.42,999 and the second costs Rs.46,999. The handset is available in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options.

Users can avail of bank discounts of up to Rs.4,000 upon purchasing the handset via Amazon. This brings down the effective costs of the smartphones to Rs.38,999 for the base variant. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs7,200.

The first sale for the OnePlus 9RT has already started in the country, and interested buyers can get their hands on the device via Oneplus.in or Amazon India. The device comes in two memory variants in the country – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. While the former is priced at Rs 42,999, the latter costs Rs 46,999. If you purchase the OnePlus 9RT via Amazon, you can avail bank discounts of up to Rs 4,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 38,999.

OnePlus is also offering the OnePlus Band at Rs. 999 and the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs. 1499 with the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App - till 26th January 2022.

OnePlus 9RT - features and specifications

In terms of key specifications, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch E4 Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch response and HDR10+ support. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits making it bright enough to be operated easily during broad daylight.

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Talking about the optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back with the primary sensor being a 50MP IMX766 sensor and OIS. It’s the same sensor that was used in the OnePlus 9 as well. Additionally, it has a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-sensor and a 2MP macro snapper.

Powering the phone is a 4,500mAh battery pack. The phone supports 65W fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 11 based OxygenOS – which is a huge disappointment considering the company’s recent track record with software updates. Though OnePlus says that Android 12 will be rolled out soon for the phone, we would prefer to wait and watch how this goes.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram