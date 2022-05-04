OnePlus 10 Ultra could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor

Audio player loading…

OnePlus adopted a completely different pattern while launching the OnePlus 10 series. Firstly we saw the OnePlus 10 Pro launch followed by the launch of the OnePlus 10R. While there is still no word regarding the roll out of the OnePlus 10 base variant, the OnePlus 10 Ultra has already started making headlines.

In a recent development, it has been tipped by Yogesh Brar, a well-known tipster, that OnePlus will be focusing on offering high-quality cameras along with a leveled-up Snapdragon processor. A report by GSMArena cited that it is going to be the first-ever OnePlus smartphone to feature a periscopic sensor.

Additionally, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor based on the 4nm process. As the name suggests, the processor is an upgraded version of the chipset we got to see in devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Pro, etc.

In the past, the specifications of the smartphone also surfaced online, it was being said that the device will get a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will most probably operate on the Oxygen OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor

The latest offering by Qualcomm will provide a 10 percent performance increase as compared to its predecessor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The processor is built on the 4nm process and gets one ARM Cortex-X2 core, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores.

The processor will be accompanied by an Adreno 730 graphics processing unit to deliver high-end gaming performance. It is being said that the smartphones will start shipping with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor by June 2022. We can expect the OnePlus ultra to make its way to various international markets at the same time.