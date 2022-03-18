Ola S1 Pro to get price hike and also some of the promised features

Audio player loading…

Even as it is shaking off its delivery and production issues, Ola Electric has announced a hike in the price of S1 Pro electric scooter. Its current price of Rs 1.3 lakh will cease along with the current purchase window at midnight tonight (March 18, 2022).

"Thanks to all who've purchased S1 Pro already and special thanks to those who've bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro! Last chance to get it for 1,29,999. We'll be raising prices in the next window. This window ends 18th midnight!," Ola Co-Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet.

The current purchase window for two days was opened for Holi, and the company had also launched a special edition colour Gerua in a glossy finish for S1 Pro.

The new price of S1 Pro, which will come into effect when the next purchase window opens, has not been announced yet.

Ola working on its own battery too

MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!March 16, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal also announced that his company will come out with an OTA update called MoveOS 2.0 by the end of April, which will bring with it some of the features, which were promised at the time of S1 Pro launch. But they, however, went missing during delivery, and lead to much hue and cry from the customers.

The features include Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control and navigation. The company also said that the update will bring performance improvements, bug-fixing, location sharing with the scooter and locating a charging station nearby and a companion app. But there has been no mention of the Hill-Hold feature or the Hyper Mode, which was promised earlier. The new improvements and features will be offered on both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters.

Bhavish Aggarwal also tweeted: "We’re working hard to build our own indigenous cell tech and manufacture Li-ion cells in India at scale." As of now, the company is dependent on imported Li-ion battery cells for its EVs. This increases production cost and creates dependencies on overseas suppliers. But it is said this dependence has led to production delays.

Ola is investing in manufacture of its own Li-ion battery cells as part of government’s production linked incentive scheme.