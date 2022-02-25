Okinawa's Okhi 90 electric scooter gets a launch date

Audio player loading…

Okinawa Autotech, which has announced that it would be launching three new EVs (two-wheelers) this year, will be unveiling one of them next month. The high-speed e-scooter, Okhi 90, will be launched on March 24, 2022. The company has not revealed any other detail of the new vehicle. But Okhi 90 has been spotted on the roads during its testing.

The company is expected to launch another e-scooter some time during mid-2022. As of now, it is being referred to as Okhi 100.

Okhi 90 is expected will be a premium segment e-scooter, and may feature swappable batteries, which is now the emerging norm in such vehicles.

Okhi 90: Expected features

Okhi 90 will likely come with a removable lithium-ion battery pack. The e-scooter is likely to have a top speed of around 80 km/h and a riding range of around 160 km per charge.

Going by the reports based on the pics during its testing, Okhi 90 will have a wide front apron with indicators, and LED headlamp and tail light, chrome rearview mirrors, a stepped-up pillion seat, and alloy wheels. The e-scooter will mostly feature telescopic fork up front, dual shock absorbers at the rear. The LED instrument cluster is believed to show essential readouts like speed, range, and battery charge.

Okinawa's new e-scooter will also have connected technology, thanks to the e-sim and an app for providing vehicle alerts, geo-fencing, e-call, diagnostics, and ride behaviour analysis.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed officially except the launch date.

Okinawa Okhi 90 will be in direct competition with existing e-scooters like Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iCube.

Okinawa's existing e-scooter iPraise is one of the top-selling electric scooters in the country. Okinawa has built a dealership network of 400 across the country which it plans to take up to 500 by the next financial year.

