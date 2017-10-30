Now get unlimited voice calls, 2GB 4G data for Rs. 144 on Airtel

India’s largest telecom operator Airtel today announced a new plan, continuing the tariff war with Reliance Jio and other operators in the Indian telecom sector. The new plan priced at Rs. 144, is aimed at Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 plan.

The Rs. 144 plan from Airtel offers unlimited local and STD Airtel to Airtel calls and 2GB 4G data with a validity of 28 days. This offer is valid only for users with 4G SIM and a 4G smartphone. Other users will get the same calling benefits but the data will be reduced to 1GB.

This plan is currently available only to new prepaid customers who are doing their first recharge. Earlier, Airtel had unveiled a Rs. 199 plan offering 1GB 4G / 3G / 2G data along with unlimited on net and off net voice calls with a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 199 plan was available to both old and new customers and the first two recharges are available at a discounted tariff of Rs. 178.

Similarly, Vodafone and Idea had also launched similar offers to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 plan. Starting with Idea, the company is offering 1GB 4G / 3G / 2G data and unlimited voice calls with a validity of 28 days for Rs. 198. The Rs. 198 plan from Idea is available at Rs. 178 for new users.

Vodafone India is also offering 1GB 4G / 3G / 2G data and unlimited local and STD voice calls with a validity of 28 days for Rs. 195. At the same time, the company is also offering unlimited voice calls and unlimited 2G data with a validity of 28 days for Rs. 181.

Now, let’s talk about Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 plan that comes out as the best option for casual users. The Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 4.2GB 4G data with a daily FUP of 0.15GB, 300 free SMSs, and free access to Jio’s suite of apps for 28 days.