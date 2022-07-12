Nothing Phone 1 with Snapdragon 778 Plus SoC and Glyph Interface launched in India

Audio player loading…

After all that hype, the Nothing Phone (1) has finally made its debut in India, alongside the rest of the world. Thanks to official teases from the brand, we already knew what to expect from the phone. The phone has been launched at a starting price of Rs.

Nothing Phone 1 comes with a transparent glass back and metal side panels. The transparent back reveals the wireless charging And it comes with the stand out features

Nothing Phone (1): Price & availability

In India, Nothing Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab). The phone has three variants. And the complete list of variants and pricing are given below.

Nothing Phone (1) price Variant Price 8GB/128GB Rs. 32,999 8GB/256GB Rs. 35,999 12GB/256GB Rs. 38,999

Nothing Phone (1): Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Future)

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with HDR10+ support and it is a 10-bit display. Nothing special (no pun intended), just like many other phones on this budget. What's special is the symmetrical bezels around the display, which is something special here on the Android side of things. It is because the phone comes with a display similar to the iPhones, they use a flexible display to make the chin smaller.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 778+ SoC. As we mentioned earlier, this is not a flagship killer. The Snapdragon 778+ is basically a slightly higher clocked version of Snapdragon 778G that we have seen in many phones like Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Vivo T1 Pro, iQOO Z6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M52 and more.

Coming to the cameras, nothing Phone (1) comes with a dual-camera setup. There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 ultra-wide secondary camera. Interestingly, the ultra-wide camera also comes with OIS support. This is the first phone in the segment to come with dual OIS support.

The ultra-wide camera can double up as a macro sensor too. It is a more sensible choice from nothing for including a good dual camera rather than adding in a useless third camera.

One interesting feature of the camera is the ability of the Glyph LEDs to light up enough to be used as a light for the video recording.

Nothing had previously revealed the camera samples from the phone. Check them out here:

Phone (1) has 2 exceptional cameras. But it’s better to show you what it can do. So we gave Phone (1) to the team here. See the results for yourself here: https://t.co/wxgEVyxeYG pic.twitter.com/jBEF5uwEa5July 8, 2022 See more

The special differentiating feature of the phone is its Glyph interface. The interface comes with 4 separate white LED strips. The lights pulse for notifications and calls. It also shows the charging animation in the bottom LED. You can check the MKBHD video of the Glyph interface below to know more.

The phone will come with a 4500mAh battery. The phone comes with 33W of fast charging. 15W of wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The phone does not come with a charger. Nothing Power 45W charger is available on Flipkart for Rs. 2,499.

Nothing Phone 1 comes with its own skin called Nothing OS. It is based on Android 12 and just like the older OxygenOS, it comes with small tweaks on top of vanilla Android.

A well-rounded mid-ranger with a gimmick to stand out.

(Image credit: Twitter/Nothing)

Yes, there is only the Glyph interface and the clear back panel design to make the phone stand out. But that is enough to make a new phone stand out from the rest of the rectangular bricks that seem all too similar to each other.

Nothing has achieved something that most other Android smartphones now fail to do. To stand out from the rest of the Android smartphones. They have done something similar in the TWS space. They will continue to do so in the smartphone market. Let us wait and see how they fare among the rest of basic smartphone stuff over time, like software updates and support.