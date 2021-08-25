Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds to go on sale on August 31

Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in India again on August 31. The company has confirmed the sale date for the second batch of devices.

Launched back in July, these new earbuds went on sale for the first time only on August 17. Recently Carl Pei, Founder of the company tweeted saying that they managed to sell about 4,800 units of Nothing Ear 1 in less than 2 minutes on Flipkart.

Given that the product is priced much lower than the global pricing and the amount of hype created by the company before the launch, one could have guessed that these TWS will be sold out in a flash. The company hasn’t revealed how many units will be available for purchase on the next sale day which is August 17.

Thanks for the great response on ear (1) pre-orders. Next sale of ear (1) on 31 Aug, 12 PM on Flipkart. Same offers shall be available.#nothing #SoundOfChange #ear1August 24, 2021 See more

What is so special about Nothing Ear 1?

Nothing is a new brand and the company is built by of OnePlus’s co-founder Carl Pei. Before the launch, the brand hyped the product on social media. And, that seems to work for the Noting Ear 1. Apart from that, the pricing of the Nothing Ear 1 is just Rs 5,999 in India while it is $99 (~Rs 7,341.39 / £99 (~Rs 10,074) in India. You can also avail Rs 500 off with ICICI credit cards on August 31.

Further, as for the product, the Nothing Ear 1 comes in a transparent case and the buds are also semi-transparent 一 a new design that no other TWS maker has done before. At the end of the day when it comes to the design, you’ll either love it or hate it.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Noting Ear 1 specs and features

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS supports active noise cancellation using three microphones on either bud. These are in-ear style earbuds and also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating. The earbuds’ stems are touch-sensitive, allowing you to control your playback and settings on the go.

On the inside, these earbuds pack in 11.6mm drivers which are tuned by Teenage Engineering. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 with support for SBC and AAC codecs, along with Google Fast Pairing. Lastly, in terms of battery life, these TWS can last up to 5.7-hour battery life and an additional 28 hours with provided by the charging case 一 taking to the total tally to 34 hours.

That being said, our reviewers found these true wireless earbuds to be “Nothing Special”. The reason being these do not offer a sub-par audio experience compared to the competition and also Nothing Ear 1 aren't the most durable thanks to the transparent design. Check out our Nothing Ear 1 review to find out if you should buy them or skip them.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!