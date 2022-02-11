Nothing Ear 1 adds Google Assistant, Alexa & Siri support - Here's how to get it

Audio player loading…

In a surprise move, Nothing Ear 1 has got a software update that adds voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa) to it. Nothing had previously said that it may not add support for smart assistants on its TWS earbuds. But wiser counsel seems to have prevailed, and Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds now support the three major assistants from Google, Apple, and Amazon.

"You can now wake up voice assistance by tapping your earbuds three times. So you can say hi to your mum, dad and friends, hands-free," Nothing Ear 1 announcement said.

Google Assistant would be available in case the linked device is an Android one, Siri in case it is an iPhone or an iPad. Alexa would be activated if any compatible smartphone or tablet is linked to the earbuds.

To get voice assistant support, just update the Nothing app (iOS and Android) and grab the latest 0.6700.1.86 firmware update for your Ear 1 buds.

To activate the new service, go to 'Triple Taps' in 'Gesture Controls' and choose Voice Assistant.

In addition to voice assistant support, the Nothing Ear (1) update also include a few other tweaks.

"Your Ear 1 now connects really well to third-party apps and laptops. Like really well," Nothing said.

Nothing said that it has improved the stability while switching the connection of Ear 1 between multiple devices like phone and laptop.

The battery display of Ear 1 app is now even more accurate, it claimed.

The In-Ear Detection switch in the app had some bugs, but now Nothing has fixed that too. That means you can now turn it on and off whenever you want.

The new updates can be accessed after tapping on the red dot in the menu and following the instructions. Nothing said that if the red dot is missing then the update hasn't yet arrived for that particular set. "It’s ok – our updates are gradual, they roll out at different times," it added.

