Nokia sets an event for October 6 - Nokia G50 smartphone launch expected

Nokia seems to be gearing up for a new event on October 6, though it has not made any mention about what is going to be launched at this event. With the Nokia G50 smartphone leaked recently, it can be expected that this is the smartphone being launched.

The teaser was posted on Twitter from the official Nokia handle which seems to show a series of smartphones leading up to a box which seems to hide the new up and coming smartphone. The text in the tweet says, "Our family keeps growing."

Our family keeps growing. Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/B55fUMWAOsSeptember 20, 2021 See more

Nokia G50: Leaked specs

Previous leaks suggested that the Nokia G50 has a design similar to that of the Nokia G10 and G20. And according to the TENAA listing, it will feature a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixel) IPS LCD display. The listing mentions that the device measures 173.83x77.68x8.85mm and weighs 220 grams.

The leaked smartphone is expected to feature options of 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM and may feature 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants which could also be expanded via a microSD up to 1TB. The listing mentions that this is complemented by a 2GHz octa-core processor which could be the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC.

The leaked renders show that the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup on the back, and the post from Nokia confirmed that the main sensor would be a 48MP one. The TENAA listing mentions that it will have 720p video recording capability along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the listed device has a 4,850mAh battery. Sensors and connectivity options may include gravity sensors, distance sensors, light sensors, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio port, and a USB Type-C port. The Nokia G50 has been listed to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.