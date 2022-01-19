Nokia G21 smartphone with 50MP triple- camera patch set for India launch

Audio player loading…

Amidst a spate of rumors of a flagship handset from HMD Global, it looks like India would soon be getting another mid-ranger from the company. The Nokia G21 could well be the director successor of last year's Nokia G20, a welcome addition to the smartphones under the Rs.15,000 price range.

Noted leaker Mukul Sharma has joined hands with 91Mobiles to bring us some more details of the upcoming handset from the Nokia stables. The device has received the FCC certification and was even spotted on the website of a Russian retailer recently.

According to Sharma, the Nokia G21 could launch as early as in February and arrive with a three-camera island on the back with 50MP primary camera. The device could boast an octa-core processor, though there is no information forthcoming around it for the moment.

The tipster claims that the Nokia G21's triple-camera setup would comprise a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens and another 2MP sensor for macro-shots. The selfie and video recording process would be accomplished by an 8MP camera. HMD Global could be launching two variants - one with 3GB RAM and another 4GB RAM.

Earlier leaks from the Russian website indicated that the Nokia G21 could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 700p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There would be an octa-core processor but it's details remain under wraps for now. Given that the Nokia G20 was powered by the octa-core Mediatek G35 processor, we would definitely like to see an upgrade over here.

Internal storage options could be limited to 128GB though the latest rumor insists that there would be two variants in the offing. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The handset is said to pack a 5,050mAh battery with quick charging support. Last year's Nokia G20 had come with a similar battery pack and 10W fast charging. The company had claimed that the device would last up to three days on a single charge with regular usage patterns.

