Nokia 9.2 concept renders show a new quad-camera implementation

The Nokia 9 PureView had one of the most ambitious camera packages on a smartphone at its time but was a rather uncompetitive flagship otherwise. It’s been more than a year since its launch, which could mean its successor could be in the works, called the Nokia 9.2.

Nokia’s short refresh cycles across multiple product lines mean we usually get many of these phones to launch together. With MWC 2020 canceled, a lot of the premium and mid-range devices will have to wait for a little longer to be introduced to the world. HMD Global isn’t a company that excites its upcoming products, but speculation suggests that the Nokia 9.2 is also ready to be unveiled.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

However, we don’t have any leaked images or specifications of the upcoming Nokia flagship. All we have is a render from concept creator Ben Geskin, who has historically had a strong track record. His imagination shows a device that is a lot more understated on the outside.

The most significant change comes with the cameras, as it no longer has the spider-eyed five-camera arrangement. Instead, the supposed Nokia 9.2 has a much more digestible quad-camera setup. On the Nokia 9 PureView, all cameras mostly had the function as they all had the same focal length. The five cameras would work in tandem to gather more information about the image in terms of depth and dynamic range information. Unfortunately for Nokia, that didn’t go too well, making this switch to a “regular” quad-camera arrangement understandable. We’d expect a primary shooter, alongside an ultrawide and a telephoto lens, with the last one being for depth information.

The render also notably skips on a notch or a hole for the selfie camera(s). It will supposedly have an actual in-display camera. If things turn out that way, it could be one of the first mass-market phones to do so. The bezels on all sides are also wishfully slim.

No specifications were mentioned alongside the concept image. Still, it’s safe to assume that it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, ample RAM and storage, and a bigger battery. Reports also talked about the device being delayed to not be obsolete at launch in terms of specifications. Current estimates point at a Fall 2020 launch.

Keep in mind that this is a pretty early render, with the creator explicitly stating that these aren’t based on any leaks. With time, and as more information surfaces, it will be updated to be more accurate. This design doesn’t seem all that far fetched.