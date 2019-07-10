Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras launched in India at Rs 49,999

The world's first phone to feature five cameras -- Nokia 9 PureView has finally arrived in India. Sporting an 18:9 aspect ratio that looks rather vintage now, the major highlight of the phone is actually situated neatly in a hexagonal array on the back of the phone.

Launching the phone, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said, “Nokia smartphones have always pioneered imaging innovation. True to that legacy, we have taken a significant leap forward in introducing the most advanced computational imaging system on a smartphone – the Nokia 9 PureView."

“I know that our partners and fans across the country have been waiting enthusiastically for the Nokia 9 PureView to come to India and be able to shoot like a pro while enjoying the convenience of lossless, professional editing directly on the smartphone. I’m so glad that the smartphone is now here and with it, we are bringing an exclusive premium concierge experience for our Nokia 9 PureView consumers for the first 30 days from the date of purchase," Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global added.

Nokia 9 PureView Price and availability

Nokia 9 PureView is priced at Rs 49,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

HMD Global is making the phone available in two stages. From midnight, July 10, the Nokia 9 PureView will be available on Nokia India store and Flipkart. Starting July 17, it will be available in major retail stores pan India.

As part of the launch offer, people buying the phone from Nokia India store are eligible for a gift card of Rs 5,000 and Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

Nokia 9 PureView has a glass back on an aluminum chassis and is just 8mm thin. The phone is IP67 certified making it resistant to dust or water for upto 1 meter for 30 minutes. It features a 5.99-inch POLED screen with a 2K (2880 x 1440 pixels) resolution and supports HDR10. The display is topped by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against drops.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 630 as the GPU. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Nokia 9 PureView runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie being part of the Android One program.

On the back, there are five 12MP cameras consisting of 2 RGB and 3 monochrome sensors that work simultaneously along with a Time-of-Flight camera to create pictures. The cameras have been fine-tuned by Zeiss optics and there is a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a battery capacity of 3,320mAh that also supports 18W fast charging and 10W Qi wireless charging standards.