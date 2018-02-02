Nokia 8 price cut by Rs 8,000 in India, Nokia 5 3GB variant gets a cut of Rs 1,000

HMD Global has announced a massive price cut of Rs 8,000 on the Nokia 8 in India, the company’s current flagship smartphone. The Nokia 8 was launched back in October last year at a price of Rs 36,999, and the Nokia 5 3GB variant was announced in November at a price of Rs 13,499.

Both the phones are already available in the market at the new prices. With the Nokia 8 at Rs 28,999 now, Nokia is taking on the competition like the Honor View 10, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the OnePlus 5T in the Rs 30-33,000 price range.

The new prices of the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 5 come at a time when there are reports that the next generation of Nokia smartphones will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.

The most recent reports suggest that we could see the Nokia 9, which is expected to be the next Nokia flagship. Other than that, we could also see phones like the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 1 and possibly the Nokia 7 or Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 8 specifications

To recap briefly, the Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch Quad HD IPS LCD display and runs on near-stock Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, with the Android 8.0 Oreo update having been rolled out recently.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

On the rear, the Nokia 8 features a dual camera setup, with a 13MP + 13MP camera combination, OIS, PDAF and a dual LED flash. On the front, the Nokia 8 features a 13MP camera. Nokia 8’s cameras are powered by Carl Zeiss, extending the long-standing Nokia-Carl Zeiss partnership since the Symbian days.

Nokia 5 specifications

The Nokia 5 is a budget smartphone, featuring a 5.2-inch HD resolution display and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with the Android 8.0 Oreo update rolling out for this phone too.

The Nokia 5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, which is paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB storage using a microSD card.

The Nokia 5 comes with a 13MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by PDAF and a dual tone dual LED flash. On the front, the Nokia 5 features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on both the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 5 include dual SIM with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. While the Nokia 8 comes with a USB Type C port, the Nokia 5 sports a regular microUSB port.

Additionally, the Nokia 8 also comes with OZO audio support for 360-degree audio recording, achieved using the three microphones built in to the phone.