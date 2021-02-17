Nokia 5.4 goes on sale in India today: price, specs, and availability

Nokia 5.4 sale will start in India today. The device was launched in India a week ago along with the younger sibling Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite TWS. The Nokia 5.4 is the new budget phone from the company and will be the successor to the Nokia 5.3 in India.

The Nokia 5.4 is priced under Rs 15,000 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting today in India. The handset is available in two configurations and also in two colour options. The Nokia 5.4 will take in the likes of Realme, Poco, Redmi, and Samsung in the sub Rs 15,000 segment.

Nokia 5.4 price and availability

The Nokia 5.4 base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6+64GB is priced at Rs 15,499. The device is available in two colour options - Dusk and Polar Night. The device will go on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart.

Nokia 5.4 specs

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 1,520 x 720 pixels resolution. The device is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC which is a budget chipset from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 662 is also powering the Moto G9, Realme 7i, Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power and more in India.

Further, the Nokia 5.4 comes in two configuration - 4+64GB and 6+64GB, it also offers a dedicated microSD card slot and a dual SIM slot. The Nokia 5.4’s biggest upgrade comes in terms of optics. The new budget phone from Nokia features a 48MP primary sensor followed by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Powering the internals is a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging interface. However, there is no fast charging here as the speed is capped at 10W. The fingerprint scanner is present on the back of the device. And, lastly, the device runs on Android 10 out of the box and the company has promised Android 11 soon. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 8.7mm thickness, and 181-gram weight.

Nokia is also said to bring affordable 5G phones to India this year. Previously, Nokia was also working on a budget 5G phone with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!