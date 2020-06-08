Nokia’s affordable 5G phone with Dimensity 800 in the works

5G smartphones are anything but affordable yet. One of the primary reasons behind this is the fact that the technology itself is in its nascent stages. However, that doesn’t stop manufacturers to work towards democratising the new age-connectivity. HMD Global-led Nokia is planning to work on similar lines and is reportedly developing an affordable 5G smartphone.

This new phone is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 series SoC and may be different from the Nokia 7.3 5G smartphone that is reportedly going to pack a Snapdragon chipset. Interestingly, the company is rumoured to be working on a couple of variants of Nokia 7.3 – One with 5G the other one without 5G support.

It is expected that 5G smartphones will be gaining momentum next year and there may be a demand for budget smartphones offering cutting edge connectivity. Hence it is rumoured that Nokia may launch a slew of 5G devices in a bid to ride the 5G wave.

While Nokia is said to be gearing up for a big 5G launch in the second half next year, however, to keep the market abuzz, this budget 5G smartphone may be unveiled in the early part of 2021.

With almost half of the year already over, Smartphone makers are already reeling under the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. These companies are now betting big on 5G connectivity and are keen in making a strong comeback. As of now, we have limited information about the affordable 5G phone from Nokia, however, till the time we get more details, stay tuned.