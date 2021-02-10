Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite launched in India

HMD-Led Nokia has been quiet for most of the pandemic-stuck 2020. However, the company did announce the Nokia 5.4 at the fag-end of the year and now this mid-segment smartphone has made its debut in India.

Apart from the Nokia 5.4, the company has also announced the availability of Nokia 3.4, both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in the country.

Price and availability

The Nokia 5.4 comes in a couple of colour options Polar Night and Dusk and is available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB memory and storage variants. The phone will start retailing from 17th February and will be available on Nokia India’s website apart from Flipkart.

The Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, comes in three colour Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal and is available in a solo 4GB/64GB variant. It will retail on Nokia India’s site, Amazon and Flipkart starting 20 February. While the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available in Snow and Charcoal colour option will be available to purchase on Amazon and Nokia India starting 17th February.

Product Variant Price Nokia 5.4 4G, 64GB Rs. 13,999 Nokia 5.4 6GB, 64GB Rs. 15,499 Nokia 3.4 4GB, 64GB Rs. 11,999 Power Earbuds Lite Rs. 3,599

(Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia 5.4 features and specifications

The Nokia 5.4 is a successor to the Nokia 5.3 that was one of the very few launches by the company last year. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It does support up to 512 GB of storage expansion via a MicroSD card.

In terms of upgrades over the Nokia 5.3, the company has upgraded the optics on this phone. The Nokia 5.4 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. While there is a 16-megapixel shooter is housed under a hole-punch cutout at the front.

There is a 4000 mAh battery which supports 10W charging over the USB Type C port. The Nokia 5.4 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and runs on Android 10 out of the box. The company has promised an Android 11 soon.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia 3.4 features and specifications

This phone is the successor of Nokia 3.2 that was introduced in May last year in India. It comes with a 6.39-inch punch-hole display boasting a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front you have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Nokia 3.4 draws power from a 4,000mAh battery but supports slower 5W charging over a Type C charging port. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box and like Nokia 5.4, the Nokia 3.4 also comes with Android 10 out of the box with a promise of Android 11 upgrade.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia PowerBuds Lite features and specifications

Apart from the phones, HMD Global, Nokia’s brand licensee, has also announced the availability of Nokia PowerBuds Lite ibn the country. The company claims that these buds offer up to 35 hours of playtime and are IPX7 certified for water resistance and is resistant to water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The earbuds feature 6 mm graphene driver and come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The supplied case comes with a 600 mAh battery that offers 6 additional charge cycles and the buds typically offer a 5 hour of music playback time, according to the company.

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!