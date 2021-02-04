Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 may launch on February 10 in India

Nokia is in the process to introduce new smartphones in India and it seems like the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 could be next in line. While the Nokia 3.4 is already available outside India, reports claim that it could release with the Nokia 5.4.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Nokia 5.4 is all set to release in India on February 10. Nokia 5.4 was first launched outside India in December 2020 and is finally making its way to India.

Nokia 5.4: Details

The Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a 6.39-inch display which is smaller compared to the 6.55-inch display found on the Nokia 5.3. However, its resolution here will remain the same - an HD+ with 1,520 x 720 pixels resolution. While the Nokia 5.3 was powered by Snapdragon 665, the upcoming Nokia 5.4 is said to feature Snapdragon 662 SoC which is a budget chipset from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 662 was featured on Moto G9, Realme 7i, and more.

Further, the Nokia 5.4 is said to come in 4GB + 128GB. For context, the last-gen Nokia 5.3 came in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. The Nokia 5.4 will also feature a dedicated microSD card slot and a dual SIM slot.

The Nokia 5.4’s biggest upgrade comes in terms of optics. While it is said to feature a quad-camera stack like the last-gen, the device is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor as opposed to a 13MP on the Nokia 5.3. Rest of the three cameras will remain same - a 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. The front is said to have a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device is said to pack in 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging interface. The fingerprint scanner will be present on the back of the device. And, lastly, the device is said to run on Android 10 out of the box. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 8.7mm thickness, and 182-gram weight. It is said to come in two colour options - Blue and Purple.

Nokia 3.4: Details

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ screen and is powered by Snapdragon 460 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. To the rear, you get a circular camera module which brings triple camera stack with 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. There is an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

There is a 4,000mAh battery which can be juice up with a Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button onboard which has become a norm with the recent Nokia line-up.

The Nokia 3.4 smartphone has been listed on the Nokia India website for a few months now.

Further, as per the previous report, the retail price of the device is said to be around Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM. Nokia's previous device in India was the Nokia 2.4, which is priced at Rs 10,399 and is now available on Flipkart.