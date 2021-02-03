Nokia 1.4, with 4000mAh battery, 6.51-inch screen, launched globally

HMD Global, the Finnish company that acquired the rights to the Nokia brand of smartphones, today announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone, the Nokia 1.4.

The screen stretching to an impressive 6.51 inches edge-to-edge, is almost a full inch bigger than its predecessor, and the largest ever to feature on a 1 series Nokia.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global said: "we increased the size of the screen on the Nokia 1.4 to the maximum capacity so parents, carers and children can stay connected and productive."

He added: "To further enhance the photography experience – on top of the improvements already brought to you by Google’s AI on the Camera Go app, we also added a macro camera to capture epic close-ups at home or outdoors."

Nokia 1.4 specs

6.5-inch display

Snapdragon 215 processor

1/3GB RAM

16/32/64GB internal storage

8MP + 2MP rear cameras

5MP front facing camera

4,000mAh battery

Android 11 (Go edition)

As we said, the Nokia 1.4 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It has an 8MP auto-focus main camera accompanied by a 2MP macro camera on the back. For selfies, the Nokia 1.4 has a 5MP camera that resides inside the waterdrop-style notch on the top.

The dual-camera setup is coupled with Camera Go app by Google. Design-wise it is crafted to sit securely in any hand and contains a Qualcomm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor coupled with 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB RAM options. It also boasts of a fingerprint sensor. There is a MicroSD card slot with support for up to 128 GB.

The Nokia 1.4 is ready for Android 11 (Go edition) and beyond. It offers at least three years of security updates. The device is available in three configurations - 1+16GB, 1+32GB, and 3+64GB options. To keep the phone up and running, the Nokia 1.4 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and weighs approximately 178 grams.

Nokia 1.4 price and availability

The Nokia 1.4 is available globally starting today and comes in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk. It starts at $99 for the base variant which is roughly Rs 7,200. The India launch is yet to be confirmed.