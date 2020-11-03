Nokia 10 PureView might come with seriously next-gen specs

The Nokia 10 PureView has been in the news for over a year now without any official confirmation about its existence. As we try to join the dots, a big new leak suggests that it might be delayed by another year but might just make the jump to better specifications.

Its forerunner, the Nokia 9 PureView , was a very interesting device. Not only was it the brand’s first flagship in a while, but it also brought some unique camera implementations that we’d never seen before. While it wasn’t as great as promised, a penta-camera arrangement with five identical sensors was an approach worth exploring — what the Nokia 10 PureView would ideally do.

Earlier, the device was rumoured to be called the Nokia 9.2 or the Nokia 9.3, following HMD Global’s simplified naming scheme. However, a leaked internal document suggested that it will, in fact, be called the Nokia 10, probably suggesting a bigger upgrade. New information about the upcoming flagship has now surfaced via NokiaPowerUser , giving us a better idea about what to expect, and when.

Based on the report, the Nokia 10 PureView will be unveiled some time in the second half of 2021, suggesting another big delay. Its earlier flagships were rather underpowered against the competition, so this delay should also take care of that. Further, it is said to be powered by the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 875 chipset, which will be Qualcomm’s next high-end SoC. Back in 2019, Nokia claimed that the increased optimization efforts caused the phone to launch with dated specifications.

The Nokia 10 PureView might also bring a new design, moving to a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire glass display, which is a rare trait on smartphones these days. We also expect an ambitious camera array this time, hopefully with more meaningful sensors such as an ultra-wide or a telephoto lens along with technology from Zeiss. Information on that front is still scarce.