NoiseFit Endure smartwatch to come with rugged build, IP68 rating

Indian smart wearables and accessories brand, Noise is launching yet another smartwatch with the moniker NoiseFit Endure that is designed for durability and functionality.

The smartwatch has hardened stainless steel bezels and an IP68 rating for water resistance. Looking like a classical round wristwatch, it boasts of an LCD display with 100 cloud-based watchfaces to choose from, doubling up as a fitness tracker to detect the wearers heart rate, calorie count, steps taken and so on.

The fitness tracker has 9 sports modes and the company claims that the smart device can last upto 20 days without requiring a recharge.

Data collected by the NoiseFit Endure can be retrieved via a nifty smartphone app called Da-Fit, available for both iOS and Android smartphones.

As with similar smart wearable devices, it has features like notifications, alarms, music and camera remote control, among others.

The LCD display is touch-enabled and measures 1.28-inches, while the device weighs-in at 48 grams. It is compatible with Android smartphones running on Android 5 and above and with devices running one iOS 8.0 and above.

The key highlights include the choice of hardened stainless steel for its bezels, its water resistance rating, Bluetooth 5.0 and long-lasting battery. It can record sleep patterns and maintain a record of 24-hours of the users heart rate.

It can be bought in four colour options, namely, Classic Black, Tan Brown, Charcoal Black, and Teal Green. There are two strap options to choose from, one made from fused leather and another crafted in silicone.

The NoiseFit Endure is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available for order on the company’s website, gonoise.com starting today and will soon be available on other online stores including Amazon India and select retail stores.

Via Fonearena